Imtiaz Ali issues clarification to Deepika Padukone over his 'good girl image' remark: 'I didn't want to take chance'

Imtiaz Ali clarified his controversial 'good girl image' remark about Deepika Padukone, sharing an emotional note apologising for any misunderstanding. His post, calling Deepika a close friend and praising her, quickly went viral online.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali issued a heartfelt clarification to Deepika Padukone after his recent remarks about her 'good girl image' sparked controversy online. The director shared a warm note on social media, insisting that he never intended to hurt the actor and calling his comments harmless humour between close friends.

Imtiaz Ali shares clarification for Deepika Padukone:

Imtiaz has cleared his recent comment about Deepika Padukone in the interview. He addressed this on Instagram on Monday by sharing a screenshot of a news headline about the controversy, and the director also posted a personal message for the actress. He has written a note and in the note, Imtiaz affectionately called Deepika his 'pal' and 'buddy' and said she knew better than anyone how much he admired and respected her. He describes how he feels about her, says the comments were made in a playful spirit, and insists he could never intentionally be mean to her.

What Imtiaz Ali said about Deepika:

The controversy started after Imtiaz spoke about Deepika’s role as Veronica in Cocktail during an interview with News18. He said the character was very different from Deepika’s public image at the time. According to Imtiaz, Deepika projected this 'good girl image' in public, but he’d already caught a more carefree and lively side of her during social get-togethers. He also mentioned that the public has now 'seen through the facade' and that’s basically what led to the criticism showing up online and sparked those back-and-forth debates among fans, like really fast.

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Imtiaz and Deepika’s successful collaborations:

Deepika Padukone first collaborated with Imtiaz Ali back in 2009, for the romantic drama Love Aaj Kal, alongside Saif Ali Khan. Then the two kinds of came back together for Tamasha in 2015, which also had Ranbir Kapoor in it and later turned into a fan favourite film, yeah. As for what they’re doing now, Imtiaz Ali is gearing up for the release of Main Vaapas Aaunga, while Deepika has big projects lined up like King and Raaka.