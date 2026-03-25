Imran Khan wishes to remake Mr India, calls it crazy idea: 'Anil Kapoor looks better than he did before'

Imran Khan has shared an interesting idea for his return to films. He wants to remake a classic Bollywood movie. He believes bringing a fresh version of an old hit could attract today audience.

Imran Khan has shared an interesting idea for his return to films. He wants to remake a classic Bollywood movie. He believes bringing a fresh version of an old hit could attract today’s audience.

Wants to remake Mr India:

Imran Khan expressed his desire to remake the classic film Mr India during his recent interview. He admitted that his idea might sound 'crazy,' but he believes the story still has great potential for today’s audience. Mr India, which premiered in 1987, stands as one of the most beloved films throughout Bollywood history. The film narrates the tale of a generous man who gains invisibility through a special device and uses his power to combat wickedness. The film has two lasting legacies, which include its well-known villain, Mogambo and its powerful emotional narrative.

A fresh vision for a classic:

Imran Khan demonstrated his desire to modernise the story by explaining his intention to develop a contemporary version. He believes that people will always struggle to perceive invisible things while they battle between good and evil forces. He thinks that modern filmmaking techniques and technological advancements can create a fresh version of his film, which will be more captivating than its original form.

The process of remaking a widely successful movie presents him with significant difficulties. Original fans of the movie will have strong opinions about its first version because they consider it a classic work. His concept has sparked interest in what a contemporary adaptation of the film would look like.

Also read: In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets to traditional outfits and more

Planning a comeback: