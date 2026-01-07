Imran Khan talks about his comeback, REVEALS why he doesn't have PR manager: 'Today everyone is following...'

Imran Khan says he does not want a PR manager and prefers to work at his own pace. He is returning to films with a project that reflects his life experiences and believes in choosing meaningful work over fame and publicity.

Actor Imran Khan has shared that he no longer wants to work with a PR manager or agent. According to him, having a public relations team frequently results in needless pressure to maintain prominence. Imran claims that he does not wish to lead a life in which every action is done for publicity. Rather, he desires autonomy and self-determination.

Publicity feels like a full-time job:

Imran clarified that maintaining promotion and image can get tiresome. He believes that every public appearance and interview in the modern era is viewed as a public relations ploy. He would rather avoid the continual media attention that results. Instead of pursuing fame, he wants to concentrate on his own happiness.

A thoughtful return to films:

Imran Khan is making a comeback with the movie Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum after a long hiatus. He claimed that the story feels genuine and significant to him, which is why he decided to work on the movie. The project was unique for him because the character reflects feelings that correspond with his own life experiences.

Life experiences shape his choices:

Imran talked candidly about being a parent, divorced, and in his 40s. He said that these changes in his life have improved his self-awareness. As a result, rather than acting in movies to stay current, he now wants to play parts that are genuine and meaningful to him.

The actor added that, even though some people disagree with him, he believes it's essential to be honest about his journey. He doesn't want his voice to be silenced by fear of criticism. Honesty is more important to Imran than public acceptance. According to Imran Khan, being successful doesn't always entail making a lot of movies or making headlines. He values taking his time, selecting meaningful stories, and maintaining his tranquillity more than anything else. He is content to proceed at his own speed, free from pretence or pressure.