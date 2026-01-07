Imran Khan talks about his comeback, REVEALS why he doesn't have PR manager: 'Today everyone is following...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal WARNS founder of legal trouble for..., more deets inside

Greenland after Venezuela? Trump decides next target, NATO and EU in shock as US President mulls military action

AIBE 20 results 2025 OUT? Bar Council of India releases final answer key, step-by-step guide to download scorecard, check direct link here

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar to marry fiancee Saaniya Chandhok on..., reports claim...

Mustafizur Rahman set to play THIS league after being dropped from Shah Rukh Khan's KKR, name is...

Mumbai–Pune travel to get faster, expressway missing link will decrease travel time by…, underground road plans worth Rs... announced

SHOCKING! S*x racket busted at woman IAS Prayagraj's rented house; five men, four women arrested during raid

Shefali Shah REVEALS real reason why she walked out from her first marriage: 'I could kill...'

Sports presenter Ridhima Pathak's FIRST statement on rumours of being dropped from Bangladesh Premier League: 'Cricket deserves truth...'

India’s first hydrogen-powered train to begin operations from..., to run on THIS route, set carry 2500 passengers, ticket price is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Greenland after Venezuela? Trump decides next target, NATO and EU in shock as US President mulls military action

Greenland after Venezuela? Trump decides next target, NATO-EU in shock as US...

AIBE 20 results 2025 OUT? Bar Council of India releases final answer key, step-by-step guide to download scorecard, check direct link here

AIBE 20 results 2025 OUT? Bar Council of India releases final answer key...

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar to marry fiancee Saaniya Chandhok on..., reports claim...

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar to marry fiancee Saaniya Chandhok on...,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK, her family has good connection with...

Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik's rumoured GF, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK

When Life Gives You Tangerines to Weak Hero Class 2: 7 K-dramas of 2025 worth rewatching in 2026 on Netflix, Prime Video

When Life Gives You Tangerines to Weak Hero Class 2: 7 K-dramas of 2025 worth re

‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophecy of theirs came true

‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophe

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Imran Khan talks about his comeback, REVEALS why he doesn't have PR manager: 'Today everyone is following...'

Imran Khan says he does not want a PR manager and prefers to work at his own pace. He is returning to films with a project that reflects his life experiences and believes in choosing meaningful work over fame and publicity.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 11:06 AM IST

Imran Khan talks about his comeback, REVEALS why he doesn't have PR manager: 'Today everyone is following...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Imran Khan has shared that he no longer wants to work with a PR manager or agent. According to him, having a public relations team frequently results in needless pressure to maintain prominence. Imran claims that he does not wish to lead a life in which every action is done for publicity. Rather, he desires autonomy and self-determination.

Publicity feels like a full-time job:

Imran clarified that maintaining promotion and image can get tiresome. He believes that every public appearance and interview in the modern era is viewed as a public relations ploy. He would rather avoid the continual media attention that results. Instead of pursuing fame, he wants to concentrate on his own happiness.

A thoughtful return to films:

Imran Khan is making a comeback with the movie Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum after a long hiatus. He claimed that the story feels genuine and significant to him, which is why he decided to work on the movie. The project was unique for him because the character reflects feelings that correspond with his own life experiences.

Also read: After action-packed 'Battle of Galwan' teaser, Salman Khan teams up with Raj and DK for action-comedy blast

Life experiences shape his choices:

Imran talked candidly about being a parent, divorced, and in his 40s. He said that these changes in his life have improved his self-awareness. As a result, rather than acting in movies to stay current, he now wants to play parts that are genuine and meaningful to him.

The actor added that, even though some people disagree with him, he believes it's essential to be honest about his journey. He doesn't want his voice to be silenced by fear of criticism. Honesty is more important to Imran than public acceptance. According to Imran Khan, being successful doesn't always entail making a lot of movies or making headlines. He values taking his time, selecting meaningful stories, and maintaining his tranquillity more than anything else. He is content to proceed at his own speed, free from pretence or pressure.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal WARNS founder of legal trouble for..., more deets inside
Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal WARNS founder of legal trouble for...,
Bangladesh Cricket Board's FIRST reaction to ICC's alleged ultimatum to play in India or lose points, says, 'false, unfounded...'
Bangladesh Cricket Board's FIRST reaction to ICC's alleged ultimatum to play...
Greenland after Venezuela? Trump decides next target, NATO and EU in shock as US President mulls military action
Greenland after Venezuela? Trump decides next target, NATO-EU in shock as US...
AIBE 20 results 2025 OUT? Bar Council of India releases final answer key, step-by-step guide to download scorecard, check direct link here
AIBE 20 results 2025 OUT? Bar Council of India releases final answer key...
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar to marry fiancee Saaniya Chandhok on..., reports claim...
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar to marry fiancee Saaniya Chandhok on...,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK, her family has good connection with...
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik's rumoured GF, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK
When Life Gives You Tangerines to Weak Hero Class 2: 7 K-dramas of 2025 worth rewatching in 2026 on Netflix, Prime Video
When Life Gives You Tangerines to Weak Hero Class 2: 7 K-dramas of 2025 worth re
‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophecy of theirs came true
‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophe
From Aneet Padda, Simar Bhatia to Ahaan Panday: Meet Bollywood’s new wave poised for a breakout 2026
From Aneet Padda, Simar Bhatia to Ahaan Panday: Meet Bollywood’s new
Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know RJD chief’s other grandchildren
Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know R
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement