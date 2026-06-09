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Imran Khan’s GF Lekha Washington reacts to claims of 'home breaker', online abuse: 'Left me feeling hopeless'

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Imran Khan’s GF Lekha Washington reacts to claims of 'home breaker', online abuse: 'Left me feeling hopeless'

Imran Khan’s partner, Lekha Washington, addressed being labelled a 'homewrecker' over her relationship, saying that public judgment left her feeling hopeless and emphasising that people should focus on her work instead of personal labels.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 01:32 PM IST

Imran Khan’s GF Lekha Washington reacts to claims of 'home breaker', online abuse: 'Left me feeling hopeless'
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Lekha Washington has spoken out about being labelled a 'homewrecker' in connection with her relationship with actor Imran Khan, calling the experience emotionally draining and unfair.

Lekha Washington opens up about online labels:

Actor and artist Lekha Washington has addressed the criticism she has faced since her relationship with Imran Khan became public; people didn't really stop talking. In an interview with ETimes, she shared how social media labels and public judgment have been affecting her for years now.

Lekha said she had stayed quiet for a long time, even while enduring mean comments, but now she is starting to speak up more openly. She described her path as a way of finding clarity after a tough stretch, where constant scrutiny left her feeling 'hopeless.' She also mentioned her upbringing, saying she grew up in an atmosphere where women are often appraised and then controlled through labels, just like that, without any real say.

On being called a 'Homewrecker':

Lekha spoke up about being called a 'homewrecker' and other derogatory terms online. She said those labels are often used to diminish women, and they just don’t match reality. In her view, outsiders don’t really get the complexities of personal relationships, but somehow they still act like they can judge, like it’s their right or something.

She added that she won’t let those remarks define her identity, and she’s not going to be pushed into shrinking herself. Instead, she wants to focus on her work as an actor and also as an artist, because public perception has this annoying habit of turning women into their associations, rather than actually looking at what they accomplished.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli win hearts by leaving handwritten note for fan in Ahmedabad; goes viral, See Pics

Relationship with Imran Khan:

Imran Khan was previously married to his childhood sweetheart, Avantika Malik, whom he began dating in his late teens before marrying in 2011. The couple welcomed a daughter, Imara, in 2014, and separated in 2019 after nearly eight years of marriage. Following the separation, Imran began dating Lekha Washington in 2020, with reports suggesting they grew close during the COVID-19 lockdown and have been together since then.

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