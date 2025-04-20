Avantika reflected on how her relationship dynamics with Imran were influenced by their young age and his public status, admitting she had "daddy issues" that likely coloured her perception of men.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's decade-long marriage ended in divorce, though they co-parent their daughter Imaara. While Imran had previously spoken about their split, Avantika recently shared her perspective, revealing she may have projected "daddy issues" onto their relationship. She also admitted feeling intense emotional dependence on Imran, to the point of believing she wouldn't survive without him after their separation.

In an interview with Janice Sequiera, Avantika shared that despite believing divorce isn't the end of the world, she initially felt devastated by the thought of separating from Imran. "I thought I would die if my marriage broke," she admitted, revealing her intense emotional dependence on him. At the time, she wasn't financially independent, which added to her fear. Despite knowing her privileged background would protect her from hardship, she was consumed by panic and grief when they decided to part ways, breaking down like she had lost a loved one.

Further, she shared insights into their divorce, revealing it was a gradual process. They decided to separate before finalising the divorce during the COVID-19 pandemic. She mentioned that her own experience growing up with divorced parents made it easier for her to navigate, adding that her mother had always worn her single status with pride, which influenced her perspective.

Avantika reflected on how her relationship dynamics with Imran were influenced by their young age and his public status, admitting she had "daddy issues" that likely coloured her perception of men. She also highlighted the co-dependency that developed during their long-term relationship, joking about her lack of independence, such as needing help booking airline tickets. She believes divorce can be particularly challenging for men to navigate.

Avantika also shared that she struggled with guilt over the end of her relationship with Imran, feeling like she'd disappointed everyone. However, she and Imran have successfully co-parented their daughter Imaara, with joint custody and a consistent routine. Initially, Imaara had questions about the separation, but Avantika reassured her that she'd still have both parents in her life.

Imran and Avantika tied the knot in 2011 and parted ways in 2019. Meanwhile, Imran has publicly confirmed his relationship with Lekha Washington, an actress and artist known for her work in the Tamil and Telugu film industries.