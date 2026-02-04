FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Imran Khan's comeback faces another setback, hai film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, delayed for...'I'm urge to...'

Bollywood actor Imran Khan is making his comeback with Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, a romantic comedy-drama starring Bhumi Satish Pednekkar and Gurfateh Pirzada. Originally set for early 2026 on Netflix, the release is now postponed to July or August 2026.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 02:37 PM IST

Bollywood actor Imran Khan is set to return with Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, a romantic comedy-drama which stars Bhumi Satish Pednekkar and Gurfateh Pirzada. The release, which Netflix scheduled for early 2026, has been moved to July or August 2026 because the streaming platform executive who managed the project departed. The delay gives the team more time to ensure a better release.

About the film:

Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is a romantic comedy-drama that derives its story from actual life events. The story explores the themes of love, marriage and human connections. Danish Aslam directed the film after he had collaborated with Imran Khan in their 2010 romantic movie Break Ke Baad. The film exists as a non-sequel work, yet it presents similar emotional and romantic elements, which prove important to the actor's career. Imran appeared in a brief cameo role before this movie in the film Vir Das's Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos. Adhure Hum Adhure Tum marks his first major lead role after a long gap, which fans of the actor highly anticipate as his comeback.

Looking ahead:

The unexpected delay brings additional time, which will improve the film's quality and lead to a more refined final product. Fans will soon watch Imran Khan return to his leading role as the movie spends time in post-production after its production stage finishes. The mid-2026 release will deliver a romantic story that provides both entertainment and emotional depth, which audiences have eagerly anticipated.

Imran Khan's upcoming return will happen through his upcoming work in Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, which fans continue to anticipate. The additional duration permits the filmmakers to enhance their film project by developing a final version which delivers an authentic emotional experience to viewers. The film combines romantic elements with dramatic moments and authentic human experiences to create an impressive comeback vehicle for Imran Khan, which will deliver viewers an unforgettable movie experience in mid-2026.

