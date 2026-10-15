Imran Khan offered Rs 15 lakh to post against Modi govt? Know truth behind claim

Viral screenshot claiming Imran Khan was offered Rs 15 lakh to post against Modi government is fake, as no such story exists on his Instagram.

A viral screenshot claimed that actor Imran Khan said he was offered Rs 15 lakh to post against the Modi government. A fact-check shows no such post exists on his Instagram.

What the viral claim said

A tweet went viral on X on Wednesday. It showed a purported Instagram story of Imran Khan. The text in the screenshot read, "I was offered 15 lakh INR to post against modi government, so of course I denied it and said I will go to protest for free."

On October 10, 2026, Imran Khan was detained during a protest in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He was later released. Imran, who has US citizenship and an OCI card, is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan.

What we found

We looked through Imran Khan's Instagram account. He hasn't told any such tales. There is no record of the supposed post on his account. Social media users also pointed out that the screenshot appeared bogus. Many suggested that it might have been created with AI.

One user wrote, "Again, fake screenshot. Every day, one new fake screenshot of a celebrity." Another wrote in Hindi, "Fake news is being spread so fast as if it is 2005." Some users believed the post was real. One user asked, "Where is this 15 lakhs coming from? And why is a foreign national being asked to interfere in India?"

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Notice to Imran Khan

Mumbai Police has issued a notice to Imran Khan, a US citizen, requiring him to leave India by October 28, 2026. So far, Bollywood celebrities have not commented on the notice. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reacted on X, highlighting a perceived double standard regarding public statements about the BJP. Imran Khan has not yet responded to either the notice or the circulating screenshot.