Imran Khan breaks silence on leading Ashneer Grover biopic: 'I have not even heard of this project'

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Imran Khan has denied reports linking him to a biopic on Ashneer Grover, calling the rumours untrue and stating he has not even heard of the project. He is set to return to films with the Netflix original Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum.
According to reports, Imran Khan has addressed recent rumours linking him to a possible biopic on entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover, and he has clearly dismissed the speculation.
Some reports are being shared on online platforms that were about film based on Ashneer Grover’s life was in development, allegedly featuring a star-studded cast including Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Imran Khan. The claims state that Imran will act as Ashneer Grover, while Shraddha Kapoor will play his wife and Aamir Khan will serve as producer for the project.
The excitement about Imran Khan has come to an end because he announced that he knows nothing about the project. This is not true.' His statement makes it clear that he is not involved in any such biopic at this stage. The rumours had sparked curiosity among fans, especially given Ashneer Grover’s popularity after his appearance on Shark Tank India. Ashneer became a public figure through his direct speaking manner and his popular internet quotes, which include his famous 'doglapan' phrase. He wrote the book Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups, which increased public interest in his life story. No production company has yet confirmed the existence of an Ashneer Grover biopic, nor have they announced any casting details.
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Imran Khan has started his return to acting after taking an extended break from his career. He will next be seen in Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum, a Netflix original film. The project marks his full-fledged comeback to the screen, and fans are eagerly waiting to see him back in action. The actor has confirmed that biopic rumours about him are false, which ends all doubts about his participation in the Ashneer Grover project.