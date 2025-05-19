Kamal Haasan's upcoming film, Thug Life, has irked a certain section of the audience. They are not impressed to see a 70-year-old superstar lip-locking and romancing a 42-year-old Trisha.

Superstar Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam's reunion the Thug Life will soon be releasing in cinemas, and the trailer of the fiilm divided the internet. Fans were happy to see Kamal team up again with Mani Ratnam, but some viewers weren’t comfortable with certain scenes, especially a romantic moment and a kiss involving Kamal.

On Reddit, someone shared a screenshot from the trailer showing a romantic scene between Kamal (who is 70 years old) and actress Trisha Krishnan (aged 42), alongside an old photo of Kamal kissing actress Abhirami. A Reddit post with caption “Noo god please no," leading to a lively discussion about the age gap between Kamal and his co-stars.

One person pointed out, “Trisha is just three years older than Shruti Haasan (Kamal’s daughter).” Another joked, “Only 30 years apart. Practically soulmates!” A different user said, “Kamal kissing Abhirami with a 30-year age difference feels strange, but maybe the movie is trying to show that their characters are closer in age.”

Not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some users defended the scenes, saying they made sense in the context of the story. “There’s nothing wrong with the pairing if the plot explains it,” one person wrote. Another added, “It’s just acting—if the role calls for it, it’s not a big deal. Let’s not overreact.”

About Thug Life

Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, stars Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan. The film tells the story of a gangster whose loyalty is tested over time. Kamal plays an ageing gangster who takes a young boy under his wing and teaches him the ways of the criminal world. As the boy grows up—eventually played by Silambarasan—he becomes like a son and trusted ally. The film will be released in theatres on June 5, 2025. The trailer hints at a gritty, emotional story that unfolds over several decades.