Ileana D’Cruz speaks out against unrealistic beauty standards, defends Rihanna after online trolling: 'Bloody infuriating'

Ileana D’Cruz defended Rihanna against online trolling for her post-pregnancy body, calling out unrealistic beauty standards and emphasizing that motherhood should be celebrated for strength and care, not appearance.

Actor Ileana D’Cruz recently voiced her support for international singer Rihanna after the star faced online criticism for her post-pregnancy body. Social media users trolled Rihanna for not quickly returning to her pre-baby shape, prompting Ileana to speak up against such unfair expectations. She described the extreme judgment which people made about her as 'bloody infuriating' while she explained that society should stop pressuring women to meet impossible beauty standards.

Fighting unrealistic expectations:

Ileana demonstrated that society tends to judge new mothers based on their physical appearance instead of acknowledging their dedicated efforts during pregnancy and motherhood. She pointed out that women deserve appreciation for giving birth and taking care of their children rather than being judged for not instantly 'bouncing back.' Her post connected with multiple fans and fellow mothers who experienced identical online pressures and body-shaming.

A personal perspective:

Ileana understands the difficulties and requirements of being a mother because she has experience raising her two children. Her personal experience added weight to her message defending Rihanna. Ileana encouraged people to focus on women’s strength, health and well-being instead of comparing their bodies to social media standards. She made it clear that celebrating motherhood is far more important than criticising appearance.

Social media reaction:

Ileana's online post received immediate public attention because her fans showed appreciation for her anti-body-shaming efforts, which supported realistic body image standards. People supported both Ileana and Rihanna because they believed the actor made an empowering statement which needed to exist in today's social media environment. The public conversation that followed her statements proved that society should stop assessing women according to their rate of post-birth body recovery.