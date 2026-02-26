FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ileana D’Cruz speaks out against unrealistic beauty standards, defends Rihanna after online trolling: 'Bloody infuriating'

Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026

Abhishek Gunjan turned personal failure into platform for law toppers

Best Clean Factory Watches Online 2026: Top Website for Clean Factory Watches

India, Israel to ink strategic economic, security agreements after Modi-Netanyahu high-delegation level talks

VIROSH wedding: Rashmika Mandanna's Animal co-star Indira Krishnan congratulates on-screen daughter for new beginnings with Vijay Deverakonda

Meet Rashmika Mandanna's ex-lover, she was engaged to her, they called-off engagement due to..., his brother is star, he is...

'Hard to like, very spiky': Ex-England pacer's brutal take on India coach Gautam Gambhir

Delhi: DTC to launch Pink Saheli Smart Card for women to travel free, along with Orange, Blue smart cards

Stephen Hawking pictured sipping drink with bikini-clad women in Epstein files; family issues statement

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hera Pheri 3 again in trouble: Priyadarshan confirms Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty will not release this year, due to...

Hera Pheri 3 again in trouble: Priyadarshan confirms Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton shine as South Africa thrash West Indies by 9 wickets in Super 8 clash - Here's what it means for India

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton shine as South Africa thrash West Indies by 9 wick

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches underground cabling project to transform Chandni Chowk area

Delhi govt launches underground cabling project in Chandni Chowk

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Ileana D’Cruz speaks out against unrealistic beauty standards, defends Rihanna after online trolling: 'Bloody infuriating'

Ileana D’Cruz defended Rihanna against online trolling for her post-pregnancy body, calling out unrealistic beauty standards and emphasizing that motherhood should be celebrated for strength and care, not appearance.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 05:54 PM IST

Ileana D’Cruz speaks out against unrealistic beauty standards, defends Rihanna after online trolling: 'Bloody infuriating'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Ileana D’Cruz recently voiced her support for international singer Rihanna after the star faced online criticism for her post-pregnancy body. Social media users trolled Rihanna for not quickly returning to her pre-baby shape, prompting Ileana to speak up against such unfair expectations. She described the extreme judgment which people made about her as 'bloody infuriating' while she explained that society should stop pressuring women to meet impossible beauty standards.

Fighting unrealistic expectations:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ileana demonstrated that society tends to judge new mothers based on their physical appearance instead of acknowledging their dedicated efforts during pregnancy and motherhood. She pointed out that women deserve appreciation for giving birth and taking care of their children rather than being judged for not instantly 'bouncing back.' Her post connected with multiple fans and fellow mothers who experienced identical online pressures and body-shaming.

A personal perspective:

Ileana understands the difficulties and requirements of being a mother because she has experience raising her two children. Her personal experience added weight to her message defending Rihanna. Ileana encouraged people to focus on women’s strength, health and well-being instead of comparing their bodies to social media standards. She made it clear that celebrating motherhood is far more important than criticising appearance.

Also read: Kriti Sanon shares in-flight selfie with Shahid Kapoor, sparks ‘Cocktail 2’ buzz on his birthday

Social media reaction:

Ileana's online post received immediate public attention because her fans showed appreciation for her anti-body-shaming efforts, which supported realistic body image standards. People supported both Ileana and Rihanna because they believed the actor made an empowering statement which needed to exist in today's social media environment. The public conversation that followed her statements proved that society should stop assessing women according to their rate of post-birth body recovery.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hera Pheri 3 again in trouble: Priyadarshan confirms Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty will not release this year, due to...
Hera Pheri 3 again in trouble: Priyadarshan confirms Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal
Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton shine as South Africa thrash West Indies by 9 wickets in Super 8 clash - Here's what it means for India
Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton shine as South Africa thrash West Indies by 9 wick
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches underground cabling project to transform Chandni Chowk area
Delhi govt launches underground cabling project in Chandni Chowk
Ileana D’Cruz speaks out against unrealistic beauty standards, defends Rihanna after online trolling: 'Bloody infuriating'
Ileana D’Cruz speaks out against unrealistic beauty standards, defends Rihanna
Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026
Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement