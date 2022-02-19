Ileana D'Cruz raises temperature with no-makeup selfies in bikini- See viral pics

Ileana D'Cruz is setting a new example of self-love and apart from being an artist, she has also become a motivational figure for her admirers. The 'Barfi' actress has posted some pictures from her vacation, where she's flaunting her naturally glowing skin in a no-makeup look. Ileana sets the temperature high by sharing her bikini pictures on her Instagram.

In one of the pictures, the actress is having a chill time at the beach and she makes the moment hot by looking desirable in a white bikini. This was followed by a few other shots where the actress embrace herself in a casual tee.

Take a look

Previously, Ileana posted a picture in swimwear and declared her being real. D'Cruz promoted body positivity by sharing a photo of herself in a bikini with no edits. She said on Instagram Stories that she has removed all of the photo editing apps that may make one look 'slimmer' and 'toned.'

“So easy to get sucked into apps that get you to alter your body so effortlessly to make you look ‘slimmer’, ‘more toned’, etc etc etc... Proud of the fact that I’ve deleted all those apps and chosen this instead. This is me and I’m embracing every inch, every curve, all of me,” she wrote.

Ileana previously stated that she suffered from body dysmorphic disorder and had suicidal thoughts as a result of it. In 2017, she discussed it at the 21st World Congress of Mental Health.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana will be seen in two films in 2022. She stars in the social comedy based on India's obsession with fair skin 'Unfair and Lovely' opposite Randeep Hooda. She also recently wrapped up the shooting of a yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama film in which she shares screen space with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy.