IIFA Utsavam 2024: Ponniyin Selvan II leads with most wins, Aishwarya Rai bags Best Actress, check full list of winners

From Rajinkanth's Jailer winning Best Film to Aishwarya Rai bagging Best Actress, here's a look at IIFA Utsavam 2024's full list of winners.

IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada was held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It was a starry night with Chiranjeevi, Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Rai, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others in attendance.

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu winning Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema, Aishwarya Rai winning Best Actress to Rajinikanth's Jailer winning Best Picture and Ponniyin Selvan sweeping the biggest honours, the announcement of the winners became the highlight of the grand event. Here's a look at the full list of winners of IIFA Utsavam 2024-

Best Picture (Tamil): Jailer

Best Actor (Telugu): Nani (Dasara)

Best Actor (Tamil): Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Actress (Tamil): Aishwarya Rai (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Director (Tamil): Mani Ratnam (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Music Direction (Tamil): , AR Rahman(Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Chiranjeevi

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema: Priyadarshan

Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Best Performance in a Negative Role (Tamil): SJ Suryah (Mark Antony)

Best Performance in a Negative Role (Telugu): Shine Tom Chacko (Dasara)

Best Performance in a Negative Role (Malayalam): Arjun Radhakrishnan (Kannur Squad)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male – Tamil): Jayaram (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female – Tamil): Sahasra Shree (Chithha)

Golden Legacy Award: Nandamuri Balakrishna

Outstanding Excellence in Kannada cinema: Rishab Shetty

Best Debut (Female – Kannada): Aradhana Ram (Kaatera)

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024, which kicked off on September 27, is poised to be a grand three-day celebration of Indian cinema. While the first day brought together the biggest stars from South Indian film industries and Bollywood cinema. On the second day, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will take over the stage to entertain the audience. Rekha will also return to the IIFA stage after a long time. She will reportedly perform for 22 minutes with 150 dancers.

