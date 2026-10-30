IIFA Digital Awards 2026: Aryan Khan rules with The Ba**ds of Bollywood, Aditya Dhar's Baramulla bags maximum wins; winners list OUT

The IIFA Digital Awards winners list is out, and Aryan Khan and Aditya Dhar are leading the race by winning most of the accolades. Read on to learn more.

Posters of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Baramulla (Image source: IMDb)

IIFA Digital Awards 2026: On Friday, October 30, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards announces the winners of the 26th Edition. With the aim of celebrating excellence across Indian cinema and digital entertainment, the IIFA Awards 2026 and IIFA Digital Awards 2026 acknowledged talents and titles that captivated audiences over the past year.

Baramulla and The Ba***ds of Bollywood rule IIFA Digital Awards

In the Film Category, Baramulla leads the race with Best Picture and Best Story (Original). Stolen earns recognition for Direction and Abhishek Banerjee’s performance in a leading role. Sanya Malhotra won Best Actress for her performance in Mrs. In the Series Category, The Ba***ds of Bollywood won Best Series and Direction for Aryan Khan, alongside supporting performance honours for Anya Singh and Raghav Juyal. Paatal Lok S2 also shines.

Here's the winner's list of the IIFA Digital Awards 2026

Film Categories

Best Picture: B62 Studios, Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, Jio Studios – Baramulla

Best Director: Karan Tejpal – Stolen

Best Actress (Leading Role): Sanya Malhotra – Mrs

Best Actor (Leading Role): Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen

Best Actress (Supporting Role): Monika Panwar – Nishaanchi 2

Best Actor (Supporting Role): Avinash Tiwary – The Mehta Boys

Best Story (Original): Aditya Dhar, Monal Thakkar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale – Baramulla

Series Categories

Best Picture: Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP – The Bads of Bollywood*

Best Director: Aryan Khan – The Bads of Bollywood*

Best Actress (Leading Role): Tillotama Shome – Paatal Lok S2

Best Actor (Leading Role): Jaideep Ahlawat – Paatal Lok S2

Best Actress (Supporting Role): Anya Singh – The Bads of Bollywood*

Best Actor (Supporting Role): Raghav Juyal – The Bads of Bollywood*

Best Story (Original): Sudip Sharma, Tamal Sen, Rahul Kanojia, Abhishek Banerjee – Paatal Lok S2

Also read: IIFA Awards 2026: Ranveer Singh rules as Dhurandhar dominates by 12 awards, Aneet Padda wins Best Actress, full winners list OUT

Other Digital Categories

Best Docuseries/DocuFilm: Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, Rakesh Roshan, Shashi Ranjan – The Roshans

Best Reality/Non-Scripted Show: BBC Studios, All 3 Media, Prime Video – The Traitors

Best Title Track: Ujwal Gupta – “Number 1”, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*