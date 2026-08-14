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IFFM Awards 2026 full winners list: Lokah Chapter 1 wins Best Film; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma bag acting prizes

Dulquer Salmaan, Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Varma, and Rasika Dugal won the top acting prizes at the IFFM Awards 2026. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra won Best Film, while Rishab Shetty was named Best Director for Kantara Chapter 1. Pankaj Tripathi, Rani Mukerji, and Rekha also received special honours.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 10:37 AM IST

IFFM Awards 2026 full winners list: Lokah Chapter 1 wins Best Film; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma bag acting prizes
IFFM Awards 2026 full winners list
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The 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 has unveiled its winners, honouring standout films, performances and storytellers from India and the subcontinent. Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal were among the evening's top winners.

Kalyani Priyadarshan-led Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra took home Best Film, while Anusha Rizvi's The Great Shamshuddin Family received a Special Mention. Rima Das' Not a Hero won Best Indie Film, with Anmol Sidhu's Kikkran De Phull (Flowers of Acacia) earning a Special Mention. 

Rishab Shetty had a double triumph, winning Best Director for Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and the Leadership in Cinema honour. Dulquer Salmaan won Best Actor for Kaantha, while Kirti Kulhari was named Best Actress for Full Plate. No Good Men by Shahrbanoo Sadat won Best Film from the Subcontinent, while Madhushree Dutta’s Flying Tigers was named Best Documentary.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Mohit Suri's Saiyaara won the People's Choice Award, while Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par received the Equality in Cinema Award, presented by La Trobe. The Rainbow Storyteller Award went to Lala and Poppy.

Vijay Varma won Best Actor (Series) for Matka King, while Rasika Dugal was named Best Actress (Series) for Delhi Crime 3. Nikkhil Advani's Freedom At Midnight Season 2 won Best Series.

IFFM 2026 also honoured several icons of Indian cinema. Pankaj Tripathi received the Artist of Distinction honour, while Rani Mukerji was recognised for completing 30 years in cinema. Rekha received the Excellence in Cinema award.

IFFM Awards 2026 Full Winners List

Best Film - Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
Best Film - Special Mention: The Great Shamshuddin Family
Best Indie Film - Not a Hero - Rima Das
Special Mention - Indie Film: Kikkran De Phull (Flowers of Acacia)
Best Director: Rishab Shetty - Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1
Best Actor: Dulquer Salmaan - Kaantha
Best Actress: Kirti Kulhari - Full Plate
Best Film from the Subcontinent: No Good Men - Shahrbanoo Sadat
Best Documentary Film: Flying Tigers - Madhushree Dutta
People’s Choice Award: Saiyaara
Equality in Cinema Award, presented by La Trobe: Sitaare Zameen Par
Special Mention - Equality in Cinema: Simran Mangeshkar - Sitaare Zameen Par
Rainbow Storyteller Award: Lala and Poppy
Short Film Competition (Australia) : The Weight of Soil
Short Film Competition (India) : Jo’s Turn
Best Actor (Series): Vijay Varma - Matka King
Best Actress (Series): Rasika Dugal - Delhi Crime 3
Best Series: Freedom At Midnight Season 2
Artist of Distinction: Pankaj Tripathi
Special Recognition: 30 Years of Rani Mukerji
Leadership in Cinema: Rishab Shetty
Excellence in Cinema: Rekha

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

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