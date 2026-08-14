IFFM Awards 2026 full winners list: Lokah Chapter 1 wins Best Film; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma bag acting prizes

Dulquer Salmaan, Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Varma, and Rasika Dugal won the top acting prizes at the IFFM Awards 2026. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra won Best Film, while Rishab Shetty was named Best Director for Kantara Chapter 1. Pankaj Tripathi, Rani Mukerji, and Rekha also received special honours.

The 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 has unveiled its winners, honouring standout films, performances and storytellers from India and the subcontinent. Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal were among the evening's top winners.

Kalyani Priyadarshan-led Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra took home Best Film, while Anusha Rizvi's The Great Shamshuddin Family received a Special Mention. Rima Das' Not a Hero won Best Indie Film, with Anmol Sidhu's Kikkran De Phull (Flowers of Acacia) earning a Special Mention.

Rishab Shetty had a double triumph, winning Best Director for Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and the Leadership in Cinema honour. Dulquer Salmaan won Best Actor for Kaantha, while Kirti Kulhari was named Best Actress for Full Plate. No Good Men by Shahrbanoo Sadat won Best Film from the Subcontinent, while Madhushree Dutta’s Flying Tigers was named Best Documentary.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Mohit Suri's Saiyaara won the People's Choice Award, while Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par received the Equality in Cinema Award, presented by La Trobe. The Rainbow Storyteller Award went to Lala and Poppy.

Vijay Varma won Best Actor (Series) for Matka King, while Rasika Dugal was named Best Actress (Series) for Delhi Crime 3. Nikkhil Advani's Freedom At Midnight Season 2 won Best Series.

IFFM 2026 also honoured several icons of Indian cinema. Pankaj Tripathi received the Artist of Distinction honour, while Rani Mukerji was recognised for completing 30 years in cinema. Rekha received the Excellence in Cinema award.

IFFM Awards 2026 Full Winners List

Best Film - Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Best Film - Special Mention: The Great Shamshuddin Family

Best Indie Film - Not a Hero - Rima Das

Special Mention - Indie Film: Kikkran De Phull (Flowers of Acacia)

Best Director: Rishab Shetty - Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1

Best Actor: Dulquer Salmaan - Kaantha

Best Actress: Kirti Kulhari - Full Plate

Best Film from the Subcontinent: No Good Men - Shahrbanoo Sadat

Best Documentary Film: Flying Tigers - Madhushree Dutta

People’s Choice Award: Saiyaara

Equality in Cinema Award, presented by La Trobe: Sitaare Zameen Par

Special Mention - Equality in Cinema: Simran Mangeshkar - Sitaare Zameen Par

Rainbow Storyteller Award: Lala and Poppy

Short Film Competition (Australia) : The Weight of Soil

Short Film Competition (India) : Jo’s Turn

Best Actor (Series): Vijay Varma - Matka King

Best Actress (Series): Rasika Dugal - Delhi Crime 3

Best Series: Freedom At Midnight Season 2

Artist of Distinction: Pankaj Tripathi

Special Recognition: 30 Years of Rani Mukerji

Leadership in Cinema: Rishab Shetty

Excellence in Cinema: Rekha

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