IFFD 2026: Dharmendra to be honoured by Hema Malini, actress reacts

Hema Malini will attend IFFD 2026 to honour Dharmendra, as the festival celebrates his legacy and contribution to Indian cinema. Fans are excited to see the tribute and remember the legendary actor’s iconic films.

Veteran actress Hema Malini has confirmed that she will attend the IFFD 2026 festival. She will be there to honour her husband, Dharmendra, who is being remembered for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Honouring a legendary actor:

The International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 will pay a special tribute to Dharmendra. He has become one of the most cherished and highly regarded actors throughout Bollywood history. Throughout his career, he acted in more than 100 films, which helped him build a deep bond with his fans. Hema Malini expressed her feelings of pride and deep emotion about the special moment. She expressed happiness that his work and legacy are being celebrated on such a big platform. For her, this tribute is not just about his films but also about his journey and impact on the industry.

An emotional moment for Hema Malini:

Hema Malini confirmed her attendance at the festival. She said, 'I will be there,' showing her support for the event and the tribute. Her presence will make the occasion more meaningful and personal. Hema Malini and Dharmendra shared a special bond. They worked together in many films and became one of Bollywood’s most loved on-screen pairs. Their relationship off-screen was also admired by fans for many years.

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A grand tribute at IFFD:

The tribute event at IFFD 2026 will honour Dharmendra through a celebration of his life accomplishments. His popular films may be showcased, and his journey in cinema will be highlighted. Many people from the film industry are likely to attend and pay their respects. The fans are enthusiastic about the upcoming event because it will provide them with an opportunity to honour their favourite star and his legendary performances.