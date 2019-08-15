'If there was something more, wouldn't someone have spotted us together in last 2 years?': Prabhas on Anushka Shetty

Rumours about Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's relationship doesn't seem to stop at any point of time. A few days back it was reported that Prabhas and Anushka are back together after their rumoured breakup. They even stated that the couple is house-hunting in Los Angeles where they are planning to build their love-nest. Prabhas and Anushka had even taken off to Japan for a romantic holiday. Moreover, it was also said that Prabhas organised a special screening of Saaho for her.

Now during an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, when Prabhas was asked to address all these rumours about Anushka, he set the record straight. The Baahubali star stated, "Anushka and I are very good friends but if there was something more, wouldn’t someone have spotted us together in the last two years?"

Prabhas added, "The question was posed to me on Karan Johar’s show too. I let Rajamouli and Rana (Daggubati, Bahubali costar) answer it and even they stated that there was nothing between us. It wasn’t as if I had prepared them."

Earlier when Anushka was asked about Prabhas, she had said, "Prabhas and I are not getting married. Please do not expect Baahubali and Devasena-like chemistry in real life. It is only for the screen."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his upcoming multilingual action flick, Saaho. In the film directed by Sujeeth, Prabhas is paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film is set to hit the screens on August 30, 2019.