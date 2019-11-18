'If sone jaisa rang hai tera had a face': Twitterati slam makeup artist, create memes on Ranu Mondal's extreme makeover

Viral Internet sensation Ranu Mondal shot to fame with her rendition of by singing legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai' from the film Shor. Soon after that, she got her Bollywood break given by Himesh Reshammiya for his upcoming film, Happy Hardy and Heer. Since then the musician-actor has been sharing BTS videos of Ranu singing in the recording studio. She even attended an event and before that, her subtle makeover got the attention of the netizens.

However, for her recent outing, Ranu was given an extreme makeover which did not go well with the netizens. The singer was made extremely fair by the makeup artist and she looked unrecognisable. Many slammed the makeup artist while many compared her look to The Nun and many others. One of the Twitter users wrote, "I don't know what kinda makeup artist she is! You're a makeup artist, make people beautiful in their skin tone colour or maybe one or two-tone fair skin colour you can use. You're not allowed to do anyone a meme material, ridiculous !!"

But many made memes out of her look. Check it out below:

Earlier at an event, Ranu had spoken about her life being changed overnight. She had said, "Mujhe yaha aake bahut khushi mili hain, inki wajah se" (I am very happy to be here because of him)."

She added, "I am grateful for the love of people. They have given me immense love and I got a chance to sing."