'If I don’t see trolls, I wonder why people are not trolling me?': Viral sensation Priya Prakash Varrier

It was back in 2018 when out of nowhere young Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier became a viral sensation. For the uninitiated, Priya is the 'wink girl' who made netizens go weak in their knees after a teaser of her film Oru Adaar Love released. Her Instagram followers turned into millions in no time and she was one of the most searched personalities and discussed on social media pages. Priya later became controversial for featuring in a film titled Sridevi Bungalow.

During a recent interaction with Bombay Times, Priya was asked if she faced issues after becoming famous. She stated, "Not really. I became an internet sensation overnight and it took me a lot of time to realise what was happening with me. I remember a night before the song released, I was anxiously waiting to watch myself as there was a little bit of me shown in the song. I was in it for just 20 to 30 seconds. I was tense as I didn’t know how it would look, finally. It was supposed to release in the evening and I was waiting to get the link and share it with my friends and family. I finally managed to get the link from a friend, watched myself in the song, shared it with all my acquaintances and then happily went off to sleep."

Priya also said, "But the next morning, when I woke up and saw my mobile phone, it had many calls, mostly from newspapers and news channels. I got to know that I had become an overnight internet sensation. I logged on to my Instagram account and it just went boom with thousands of followers. Earlier my account was private, but I made it public a night before the release of the song."

She concluded by saying, "From 1,000 followers, within hours I had more than 15,000 followers and now I have 7.4 million followers. I was always very active on my social networking accounts. But earlier I used to post anything that came to my mind as it was my private space, but now I have to filter a lot of things. I have been trolled many times. But when I see memes and trolls, which are funny, I share it myself. Yes, some of them hurt, but it’s fine. I am now used to all that. If I don’t see trolls, I wonder why people are not trolling me?"