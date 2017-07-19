If I don't get good work, I'll produce my own films: Vivek

Actor Vivek Oberoi says if he stops getting interesting work, he will go ahead and produce his own films.

Vivek, in his 15-year-long career, has seen both highs and lows.

The 40-year-old actor, however, says there was never a phase when he was upset about his career.

"I have never been a pessimist, I look forward to the future. I have a strong belief that tomorrow if I am not getting the kind of work I want to do, I will produce my own content," Vivek told

