If I don't get good work, I'll produce my own films: Vivek

Sana Makbul opens up on battling autoimmune hepatitis: 'Lost work, woke up with puffy face, gained weight...'

Opposition's INDIA alliance MPs to visit violence-hit Manipur today

Meet Delhi’s richest woman with net worth over Rs 84,000 crore, her business is…

3 trillion dollar tech firm's Rs 41 lakh shoes: What's special in Apple sneakers

DNA: What is the right age to give smartphones to children?

Entertainment

If I don't get good work, I'll produce my own films: Vivek

Actor Vivek Oberoi says if he stops getting interesting work, he will go ahead and produce his own films.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2017, 07:24 PM IST

Actor Vivek Oberoi says if he stops getting interesting work, he will go ahead and produce his own films.

Vivek, in his 15-year-long career, has seen both highs and lows.

The 40-year-old actor, however, says there was never a phase when he was upset about his career.

"I have never been a pessimist, I look forward to the future. I have a strong belief that tomorrow if I am not getting the kind of work I want to do, I will produce my own content," Vivek told

 

