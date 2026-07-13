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Ida Ali Gets Engaged: Who is Krish Agarwal? All you need to know about Imtiaz Ali's son-in-law

Filmmaker Ida Ali, daughter of Imtiaz Ali, got engaged to Krish Agarwal on July 1, 2026. Krish keeps a low profile and has appeared in Ida’s social media posts over the years. Wedding details are not announced yet.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 12:10 PM IST

Ida Ali Gets Engaged: Who is Krish Agarwal? All you need to know about Imtiaz Ali's son-in-law
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Director Imtiaz Ali's daughter, Ida Ali, said 'yes' to longtime boyfriend Krish Agarwal with an intimate beachside proposal. On Sunday, Ida shared the news on Instagram with a lovely video that immediately won people over.

Who is Krish Agarwal?

Krish has mostly avoided the limelight, in contrast to Ida. However, over the years, he has become a common figure on her social media accounts. Now and then, Ida has given tidbits about their trips, festivities, and significant life events. The pair has not yet disclosed any information regarding their wedding plans.

A beach proposal at 11 PM

A peaceful moment on a beach with mountains in the background is captured in the video. Before Ida raises her hand to display a diamond ring, it begins with picturesque shots. She covers her mouth in shock and smiles before Krish appears in the frame alongside her. With a joyful selfie against the gorgeous background, the pair concludes the video. The proposal took place in Ytresand at 11 p.m. on July 1st, according to Ida's caption, '01/07/26 11 pm Ytresand.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Later, she shared more pictures from the day, including one of Krish proposing on his knees and another of Ida's astonished reaction as he reveals the ring. The posts received warm comments filled with affection, as co-stars and friends, including Orhan Awatramani, Manjari Fadnis, Aaliyah Kashyap and Vaapas Aaunga co-stars Sharvari and Vedang Raina, congratulated the newlyweds.

Also read: Alliance: Rivva Kishan chooses Kushal Tandon over Dolly Javed, netizens call her 'biggest snake'

More about Ida Ali

Ida Ali studied filmmaking at Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts. In 2021, she created a short film titled Gayatri, featuring Aaliyah Kashyap, as part of a school project. She previously wrote and directed her first short, Lift, in 2017. Ida is the daughter of filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Preety Ali, who divorced in 2012.

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