Iconic radio presenter Ameen Sayani, known for Binaca Geetmala, passes away at 91

Ameen Sayani, the iconic radio presenter from the golden era of Indian radio, has passed away.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

Ameen Sayani, the iconic radio presenter, who was recognised as one of the most popular and loved voices of radio, passed away on Wednesday. He was 91. Ameen Sayani was best known as the silken voice who presented Binaca Geetmala, once the most popular show on Indian radio. Geetmala aired on Radio Ceylon (initially) and then on Vividh Bharati aka All India Radio for four decades from 1952-94.

Sayani’s death was confirmed by his son Rajil Sayani on Wednesday, news ageny PTI reported. As per the PTI report, the 91-year-old suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night and was taken to a hospital but could not be saved. "He passed away at around 7.00pm of heart attack at the HN Reliance hospital," Rajil told PTI.

Sayani, whose introduction ‘Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon' (Namaskar brothers and sisters, this is your friend Ameen Sayani) on Radio Ceylon still evokes strong nostalgia, was born in Mumbai in a multilingual family on December 21, 1932. One of the most imitated radio announcers, he produced over 50,000 radio programmes and just under 20,000 jingles in a career that spanned over six decades.

Sayani began his stint in radio in 1951 after being introduced to All India Radio by his brother Hamid. Apart from his iconic radio stint, Sayani also worked in several Bollywood films over the years, appearing as a radio announcer or as himself in films such as Bhoot Bungla, Teen Devian, Boxer, and Qatl.

