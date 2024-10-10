In an interview, Mrunal explained that her parents had hoped she would become a dentist, but she was more interested in crime journalism or a profession that involved being on television.

Actor Mrunal Thakur recently shared her experiences of dealing with life's lows and battling suicidal thoughts during her younger years. She revealed that she struggled with convincing her parents to let her pursue a Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) degree, and when the course didn’t fulfill her expectations, she was overwhelmed with self-doubt. Living in a hostel, far from her family, only added to her challenges.

In an interview, Mrunal explained that her parents had hoped she would become a dentist, but she was more interested in crime journalism or a profession that involved being on television. After much effort, she managed to persuade them to allow her to study BMM.

Speaking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Mrunal said in Hindi, “There were a lot of responsibilities as well. At that time, I used to think that if I didn’t do this well, I would be nowhere. I thought I would be married off at 23 and have kids, and that is exactly what I did not want. I wanted to do something different and I would give auditions back then. There were many points where I felt like I was good for nothing.” She emphasized that the age of 15 to 20 is a "crucial" period as people are trying to find their path, and those who haven’t yet figured it out can often feel low or experience suicidal thoughts. When asked if she had similar feelings, she admitted, “I used to travel by local trains. I used to stand at the door and sometimes, I would feel like jumping off.”

Mrunal further discussed the root of her struggles, saying she had believed that BMM would be the right choice for her but found herself dissatisfied. “When you choose a course, it looks very fun on the outside but until you do it, you don’t realise that you didn’t sign up for this, this is something else. That is what was happening with me. I am a creative person. I can’t write scripts. There was a subject called literature… I don’t like reading, I am more of a listener, I like watching things. I used to feel, ‘What did I sign up for?’ There was that self-doubt. I was staying away from my family. At the age of 17-18, living alone in a city like Mumbai is not easy. You have to take care of your rent and food. You have to account for every rupee. And because my father is a banker, if I withdrew even ₹500 from my account, he would get to know," she added.

Mrunal began her career on television with shows like Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan and Kumkum Bhagya before making the leap to films. She has since appeared in movies such as Super 30, Batla House, Toofaan, and Dhamaka.