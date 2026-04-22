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'I worked till the very end': Neha Dhupia opens up on pregnancy horrors; labour pain started while shooting

Neha Dhupia revealed that she continued working until eight-and-a-half months of pregnancy and even experienced contractions while shooting at Yash Raj Studios, sharing her journey of balancing motherhood and career.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 04:25 PM IST

'I worked till the very end': Neha Dhupia opens up on pregnancy horrors; labour pain started while shooting
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Neha Dhupia has opened up about her intense pregnancy journey, revealing that she continued working until the very last stage and even went into early labour while shooting at Yash Raj Studios.

Neha Dhupia opens up on pregnancy and work journey:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actress shared her experience on Parineeti Chopra's talk show Mom Talks, where she spoke about balancing motherhood and a demanding career. She maintained her work obligations until she reached eight-and-a-half months of pregnancy because she wanted to fulfil her professional duties.

Labour contractions began on set at Yash Raj Studios:

Neha revealed a surprising detail that her contractions began while she was shooting at Yash Raj Studios. Despite the discomfort, she continued her work, showing her dedication and strong work ethic during a physically challenging time. During the conversation, Neha highlighted how society often places restrictions on women after childbirth. She stressed that women should have the freedom to continue their careers and personal ambitions without pressure or judgment.

Also read: Viral Video | Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas brutally trolled over Ahmedabad concert; netizens calls her 'next Rakhi Sawant'

Challenges of working motherhood in the film industry:

She explained how working mothers experience both emotional and physical challenges, which become more difficult to manage in demanding jobs such as acting. According to her, balancing pregnancy, health, and professional responsibilities can be overwhelming but also empowering with the right mindset and support system. Angad Bedi, Neha’s husband, and she welcomed their daughter Mehr in 2018 and their son Guriq in 2021. She often shares insights about motherhood and continues to advocate for women’s empowerment and work-life balance.

Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Mom Talks’ platform:

Parineeti Chopra, who became a mother recently, uses Mom Talks to present authentic motherhood experiences, which she uses to create public dialogues with celebrity mothers about their parenting experiences and personal life challenges.

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