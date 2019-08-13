Headlines

'I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward', Liam Hemsworth speaks up on separation with Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth took to his Instagram page and opened up about his separation with wife and singer Miley Cyrus.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2019, 10:04 AM IST

On Sunday, fans were left heartbroken when it was reported that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have called it quits less than a year after tying the knot. The singer's representative confirmed the news with a statement which read as "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time." The couple dated for almost a decade and took the plunge last year in the month of December. They even shared photos and made several public appearances during their marital life.

Now, Liam took to his Instagram page and addressed the separation with Miley. He wrote, "Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

Miley's rep also wrote, "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Soon after it was known that Miley and Liam have separated the rumours started making the rounds about singer dating Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split from husband Brody Jenner.

A video of them kissing during their vacation also hit the Internet instantly.

