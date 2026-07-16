'I will expose them': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says health insurance claim was rejected after hospitalisation

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has alleged that her health insurance claim was rejected after she was hospitalised for severe ulcers and says she plans to expose the insurer's alleged unfair practices.

Singer-actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has accused her health insurance company of unfairly rejecting her medical claim after she was hospitalised due to severe ulcers. Sharing her experience on X (formerly Twitter), the actress alleged that the insurer refused to reimburse her treatment expenses and vowed to expose what she described as its "fraud" practices.

Suchitra says insurer denied her claim

Opening up about her health, Suchitra revealed that she has been struggling with severe acidity and ulcers. She recalled that her condition had previously become so serious that she had to be admitted to a hospital.

Its 1.45 am and i cant sleep bec of severe acidity. I have ulcers. And the last time my ulcers threatened to burst i had to be hospitalized & guess what @icicilombard refused to cover my hospitization cost - bec i hadnt declared my ulcers at the time of taking the policy. But i… — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) July 15, 2026

"It is 1.45 am and I can't sleep bec of severe acidity. I have ulcers. And the last time my ulcers threatened to burst I had to be hospitalized," she posted. The actress then alleged that her insurance company rejected her claim, stating that she had not disclosed her ulcers while purchasing the policy.

"Bec I hadn't declared my ulcers at the time of taking the policy (sic),"

'I didn't have ulcers when I bought the policy'

Explaining her side of the dispute, Suchitra said she did not suffer from ulcers when she purchased the insurance and questioned why she was now being asked to prove that.

I will pick up this @ICICILombard thread tomorow. Their conduct so appalling - i would like a legal enquiry on the qualifications of doctors they employ. The one on my case certainly didnt understand how sciene or disease works.

@ICICI_Direct @ICICIBank — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) July 15, 2026

"But I didn't have ulcers at the time of taking the policy and now they are asking for doctors certificates to confirm I didn't have ulcers at the time of taking the policy. Next they will insist on the car number that kills u in advance so ur family can make a claim." She added that she was no longer concerned about receiving the reimbursement and instead wanted to expose the insurer's alleged practices.

"I no longer care abt the refund - I will expose the fraud in their operations."

Calls for legal inquiry

In another post, Suchitra questioned the qualifications of the doctors associated with the insurance company and sought a legal investigation into the matter.

"Their conduct so appalling - I would like a legal enquiry on the qualifications of doctors they employ. The one on my case certainly didn't understand how science or disease works."

About Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi began her acting career with the television series Chunauti before gaining popularity with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. She later appeared in the Malayalam film Kilukkampetti alongside Jayaram and released several pop albums, including Dole Dole, Dum Tara, A-Ha and Zindagi. She was most recently seen in Netflix's Odd Couple.