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'I was in urgent need of money': As Dhurandhar earns over Rs 3000 crore, Rakesh Bedi reminisces about difficult old days

Rakesh Bedi recalled a difficult early career moment when he was denied payment on a film set as the money was reserved for the lead actor, highlighting industry hierarchy and struggles faced by supporting actors.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 03:28 PM IST

'I was in urgent need of money': As Dhurandhar earns over Rs 3000 crore, Rakesh Bedi reminisces about difficult old days
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Actor Rakesh Bedi has shared a painful memory from his early struggling days in the film industry, revealing how he was once denied payment on a film set despite being in urgent need of money.

Struggle on film set: Rakesh Bedi recalls unpaid dues

Rakesh Bedi described his financial difficulties during a film shoot when he requested his overdue payment from the producer. The producer informed him that there were no funds available at that time. He observed the producer with a cash packet, so he brought up his request again, but was informed that the cash belonged to the film's main actor. He shared that the incident made him realise the strong hierarchy that exists in the film industry, which gives primary payment rights to lead stars while treating supporting actors as secondary.

Acceptance of industry hierarchy, but with dignity:

Bedi explained that he eventually accepted the existence of hierarchical systems in his work environment because he wanted to maintain his professional relationships with coworkers. He stressed that different treatment of others should not become an excuse for people to treat others as less valuable. He mentioned that he personally stays away from assistant shoe-tying because he considers it disrespectful, which he observed some actors practice.

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40

Work front and recognition:

Rakesh Bedi currently earns professional recognition for his work in Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar. The News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2026 honoured him with the Extraordinary Performance of the Year award.

Dhurandhar:

The sequel follows Ranveer Singh's character Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who becomes Hamza Ali Mazari after he rises through the Karachi underworld. The story also shows Sara Arjun playing his wife Yalina while R. Madhavan portrays intelligence officer Ajay Sanyal in a story that reveals deeper aspects of criminal activity, intelligence work and mental battles.

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