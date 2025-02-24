In a recent interview, Mahima opened up about her difficult experiences with director Subhash Ghai, who had launched her career.

Mahima Chaudhry, a well-known actress from the '90s, is back in the spotlight as new stories about her struggles in Bollywood emerge. She first won hearts in Pardes alongside Shah Rukh Khan, where she played the role of Ganga.

In a recent interview, Mahima opened up about her difficult experiences with director Subhash Ghai, who had launched her career. She claimed that he bullied her and even took her to court. Mahima also alleged that he tried to sabotage her career by advising producers not to cast her. Her revelations have sparked a lot of discussion, bringing attention to the challenges she faced in the industry.

Recalling her difficult experiences, Mahima Chaudhry shared with Bollywood Hungama, "I was bullied by Mr. Subhash Ghai. He even took me to the court and wanted me to cancel my first show. It was quite stressful. He sent a message to all the producers that nobody should work with me! If you pick up one of the issues of Trade Guide magazine in 1998 or 1999, there was an ad that he had given which stated that if anybody wanted to work with me, that person would have to contact him. Otherwise, it would be a breach of contract. However, there was no such contract which said that I had to seek his permission."

Mahima Chaudhry revealed that she was initially set to star alongside Manoj Bajpayee in the 1998 film Satya. However, without any prior notice, she was replaced by Urmila Matondkar. Mahima found out about the casting change through the media, even though she had already accepted the signing amount. She expressed her disappointment, as Satya was supposed to be her second film.

The actress mentioned, "He didn’t even have the courtesy to inform me or my manager. I found out from the press that he had already started shooting without me."

In 1999, Mahima Chaudhry was involved in a car accident while shooting for Dil Kya Kare, which resulted in an injury that required surgery to remove glass from her face. She later married businessman Bobby Mukherji in 2006, and they had a daughter, Ariana, in 2007. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2013 due to compatibility issues. Recently, Mahima made her return to the screen with the 2024 Zee5 film The Signature, where she starred alongside Anupam Kher.