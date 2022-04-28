"I want to write my own tour diary," says singer Giulia Tosi on performing in other countries

Every singer dreams of travelling to countries to spread their charm all over the world. Giulia Tosi is no different when it comes to singing tours. The young and talented girl has been exploring the streets of the musical world for years. With her amazing songs, Giulia Tosi makes our hearts skip a beat.

Giulia Tosi recently shared that, just like other thriving singers, she too would love to sing and perform on stage in numerous cities. The skillful singer says, "I've grown up going to concerts of my most esteemed singers. While I saw them performing and driving the crowd insane, as a singer, I too asked that for myself. I want to write my travel diary and sing my songs in the alleys of different cities across the globe."

But why are singers so crazy about tours?

Musical tours for singers are more or less like a tradition. Individuals with enormous fan followings often throw events or concerts in other countries where they have a colossal number of fans. We are confident that Giulia Tosi's accelerating fan craze will soon get her opportunities to perform shows overseas.

Have you ever been to one of her live performances? If you haven’t, you should. Besides Giulia Tosi's soulful voice, her infectious energy will hypnotise you to shake your legs for hours. Wherever the singer performs, the aura of the surroundings turns lovely and magical.

The singer has already given numerous performances in her hometown. Her mesmerising voice touches your heart and makes it as colourful as a rainbow. By performing on the stages of other countries, singer Giulia Tosi will see an abundance of growth. She will be seen singing with a renowned band and other singers, alluring more enthusiasts, creating an illustrious name for herself and whatnot.

We hope that Giulia Tosi soon starts her tours as fans await her. And to her die-hard lovers, are you ready to cut a rug on Giulia’s songs?

(Sponsored Feature)