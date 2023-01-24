'I want to suck your toe': Ram Gopal Varma's drunk tweets to SS Rajamouli grab netizens' attention

File Photo

RRR director SS Rajamouli has created history by breaking many box office records and winning the Golden Globe award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu with the film starring Jr-NTR and Ram Charan.

Recently, Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and wrote, “From Dada Sahab Phalke onwards till now, no one in the history of Indian cinema including @ssrajamouli could have imagined that an Indian director someday will go through this moment.”

In his second tweet, he mentioned that he wants to suck Rajamouli’s toe and tweeted, “Hey @ssrajamouli U basically SURPASSED every filmmaker from #KAsif who made #MughaleAzam till #RameshSippy who made #Sholay and also the likes of Aditya Chopras, Karan Johars and the Bhansalis of India and I want to suck your little toe for that.”

In the third tweet, he wrote, “And sir @ssrajamouli, please increase your security because there is a bunch of filmmakers in India who out of pure jealousy formed an assassination squad to kill you, of which I am also a part. Am just spilling out the secret because I am 4 drinks down.”

Netizens reacted to his tweets, one of them wrote, “Man what happened to u, u were such a great director now just a internet troller . I miss ur great work.” The second one said, “Hello looser @RGVzoomin , you are just doing show off and nothing else. By the way, @ssrajamouli don't need any applauses from you. Don't waste your time and focus on your B Grade political targeted movies.”

The third person wrote, “Sir please spend your energies and high to come up with a creative script/ movie instead of wasting time on social media.” The fourth one said, “Now make a fiction on this A jealous Director tweeted and the next day..” The fifth one said, “Is this legally acceptable, this can or most probably will be used as a written agreement of an intent to criminal offence.”

