The video of Huma Qureshi and Babil Khan's tense exchange quickly gained traction on social media, with netizens buzzing about the apparent friction between the two actors.

A recent fashion event in Mumbai turned into a hotbed of controversy when a video of an awkward interaction between Huma Qureshi and Babil Khan went viral. The two actors were spotted posing together before leaving the venue, but things took an uncomfortable turn when Babil allegedly confronted Huma about someone not calling him, asking if the person was angry with him. Huma, visibly uneasy, tried to brush off the conversation, responding evasively.

As Babil walked away, Huma was heard telling a friend that she wanted to "slap that boy," sparking speculation about what had transpired between them. The video of their tense exchange quickly gained traction on social media, with netizens buzzing about the apparent friction between the two actors.

The incident unfolded at a star-studded event where Bollywood celebrities, including Sushmita Sen, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tanishaa, and others, had gathered to showcase their fashion sense in their OTT-inspired looks.