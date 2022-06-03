I want to have a touring life as a singer, says Naman Arora while talking about music festivals

Don't we go bonkers as soon as we hear about an event with our favourite singer or come across a post about a music festival? Sure we do because music is no less than recreation for us. And by which we recollect a conversation with the proficient singer Naman Arora where we caught him talking his mind on doing tour shows.

Tour shows, crowdfunding events, international music concerts, etc., are of great importance to singers, and why not? After all, these events bring tremendous popularity to them. Naman Arora too wishes to do tour shows. The singer said that he wanted to sing his songs in different countries across the globe and make people groove to his lyrics.

Naman Arora says that singing is all about energy and he just loved being on stage. He further added, "I have a deep desire to do tour shows. The on-stage infectious energy, the loud cheers of the crowd, the waving hands, and the valiant ambiance, all of these encourage me to get on the stage and rock in different cities."

The singer was also talking about how music festivals have a great influence on us. Naman said, "Music festivals are the one place where we get to connect with music lovers from across the country and the world. This is one way that we can share our music genre and an outlet to showcase ourselves in front of a larger audience."

Naman Arora has performed at innumerable college events and shows. But doing a national-level tour is a whole other crazy thing. Moreover, people are in love with his enchanting voice and some of his songs like Suit Punjabi, Tera Rang, Raah Kar Da, Pta Mainu and Main Shayar are proof of the same.

While Naman Arora is winning over hearts with his mesmerizing voice, he is also dictating the entrepreneurial realm by being an ethical and successful businessman. Naman Arora is the founder of Data Art Information Technology and has contributed remarkably to his business as well.

