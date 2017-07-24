I think Jodie is going to be amazing in 'Doctor Who': Capaldi

Headlines

Wordle 775 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 3

DNA TV Show: Honey from big brand safe to consume? Lab test reveals shocking results

Meet the engineer-turned-banker who heads Rs 1,00,000 crore company

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'lonely deaths of Bollywood' after Nitin Desai death: 'In the end, everything is...'

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

Wordle 775 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 3

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

AI imagines DC superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

10 home remedies to relieve constipation

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

Nuh Violence: Unrest grips Nuh, Gurugram, WFH mandates for employees. Top 10 points

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'lonely deaths of Bollywood' after Nitin Desai death: 'In the end, everything is...'

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Anand Mahindra's 'this hero is 57' comment on Jawan's song: 'Life is so short...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

I think Jodie is going to be amazing in 'Doctor Who': Capaldi

Peter Capaldi, best known for playing the twelfth incarnation of the Doctor on "Doctor Who", has lauded Jodie Whittaker, who has been named as the first- ever female lead of the popular BBC One drama.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2017, 12:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Peter Capaldi, best known for playing the twelfth incarnation of the Doctor on "Doctor Who", has lauded Jodie Whittaker, who has been named as the first- ever female lead of the popular BBC One drama.

The 59-year-old star said it was "thrilling" to hand over the role to someone who cares for it so deeply, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"I think Jodie's going to be amazing. I spoke to her the other day, and she's so full of excitement and so full of passion about the show. She really loves the show. And she's a brilliant actress," said Capaldi.

Whittaker, who rose to fame with ITVs crime drama "Broadchurch", will be playing the 13th Doctor on the sci-fi TV series.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja has to give 'sabse dangerous performance' in marriage to 'Shah Rukh'

CAT 2023: IIM Lucknow begins registration process at iimcat.ac.in, check steps to apply, application fee, other details

PM Modi to launch development projects in Pune today, receive Lokmanya Tilak National Award

Zoya Akhtar reveals she was trolled for delay in Made In Heaven season 2: 'No matter what I post...'

Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer launch out of respect for late art director Nitin Desai: 'This is a huge loss'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE