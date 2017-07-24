I think Jodie is going to be amazing in 'Doctor Who': Capaldi

Peter Capaldi, best known for playing the twelfth incarnation of the Doctor on "Doctor Who", has lauded Jodie Whittaker, who has been named as the first- ever female lead of the popular BBC One drama.

The 59-year-old star said it was "thrilling" to hand over the role to someone who cares for it so deeply, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"I think Jodie's going to be amazing. I spoke to her the other day, and she's so full of excitement and so full of passion about the show. She really loves the show. And she's a brilliant actress," said Capaldi.

Whittaker, who rose to fame with ITVs crime drama "Broadchurch", will be playing the 13th Doctor on the sci-fi TV series.

