'I remember crumbling, being sad': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on divorce from Naga Chaitanya

Ever since South superstars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce on October 2, their fans have been waiting to hear from the actors how they've been coping with the difficult times and whether or not they are at peace with their decision.

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, during an actor's roundtable at Film Companion, said that she truly does understand fans' disappointment, however pointing out that the manner in which the sadness and regret were conveyed to her should have been different.

Taking a cue from Sanya Malhotra's description during the roundtable, of a scene from her critically acclaimed film 'Pagglait', in which her character cries for the first time after her husband's death, Samantha said in reference, "When I hear what Sanya says, I remember myself being there. It was a while ago. I remember crumbling and being sad."

Stating that she had built her strength 'over the years', Samantha said that she loves to share her life with her fans and fully aware that she's she is ‘inviting these people into (her) life’ when she does so. She also expressed gratitude for all the love she receives on social media.

During the conversation, Samantha added she know her fans will be disappointed if her opinions and actions don't align with their views. "Yes, they are going to troll and abuse you but then, disagreements happen even between friends and family, right?" However, she further added, that while she did not ask for 'unconditional acceptance', the disapproval could have been communicated differently.

About her expectations from the New Year, Samantha said, "With everything that has happened with my personal life in 2021, I really have no expectations. All my carefully laid plans have crumbled. I have no expectations, I am open to whatever the future has in store for me. I just know that I will give it my very best."

Previously, On essaying challenging roles and breaking stereotypes, Samantha said, she maintains a simple philosophy- "when it comes to change, someone has to take the first step."

In her conversation with the magazine, during an interaction with Elle, Samantha had said she has her own approach towards social media happenings. "I don't demand unconditional acceptance," Samantha conveyed. "I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilized way," she adds.

Elaborating about her roles in the movies, Samantha said, "At the beginning of my career, I was typecast as a cute, bubbly, non-threatening persona, which I fought against. My hard work paid off, and I can say, every other role I am being offered now, has a different appeal."

So from her passion project 'Shakunthalam' to films with two young directors Ashwin Saravanan and Shantaruban Gnanasekaran, the unfamiliar emotional space is what dictates her choices now.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently boarded the cast of the feature film 'Arrangements of Love'. The film is to be directed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John, whose credits include 'Downton Abbey' and 'The Good Karma Hospital'. She will be seen performing on an item song in Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa' that hit theatres on Decemebr 17.