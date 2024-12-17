On Monday, AR Rahman shared a series of pictures with the tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on Instagram.

The death of legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain has shocked the entire country. People from all walks of life are mourning his loss and offering condolences to his family. Music composer AR Rahman also paid tribute to Zakir.

On Monday, Rahman shared a series of pictures with the tabla maestro on Instagram. Along with the photos, he added flower and prayer emojis to show his respect and grief. Earlier on Monday, Rahman took to his X account and shared how much Ustad Zakir meant to the world of music. He described the loss as immeasurable and spoke about how Zakir inspired millions of people.

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Zakir Bhai was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim. His loss is immeasurable for all of us," read his X post.

Sharing that they had planned to work on an album together, further wrote, “I regret not being able to collaborate with him as much as we did decades ago, though we had planned an album together. You shall be truly missed. May his family and his countless students worldwide find the strength to bear this immense loss #ZakirHussain.”

Zakir, who had been battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, was a towering figure in Indian classical music and one of the most recognized percussionists worldwide. He died in San Francisco and his death was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, who spoke on behalf of the family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, mourned the death of Zakir. Taking to X, PM Modi in a post described Zakir as a genius who revolutionised Indian classical music, bringing the tabla to global recognition.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity," the post read.

The Prime Minister noted that Zakir's iconic performances and soulful compositions would continue to inspire generations of music lovers and musicians. "His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community," he added.

Zakir died in San Francisco, US, on Monday, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy that transcended genres and borders. He was 73.

