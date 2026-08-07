'I missed Salman Khan, he would have taken...': Shilpa Shinde on Lock Upp 2 after Shivangi Joshi fight

Shilpa Shinde said she missed Salman Khan’s hosting in Lock Upp 2 after alleging Shivangi Joshi insulted her with age and work comments that were not telecast. Shreya Kalra won the season on August 5.

Actor Shilpa Shinde has said she missed Salman Khan’s hosting style during Lock Upp Season 2. Speaking to the media recently, she alleged that some incidents with Shivangi Joshi were not shown on air and that she faced age-shaming and work-shaming.

What Shilpa Shinde said about Lock Upp 2

Lock Upp was a difficult experience, according to Shilpa, who previously won Bigg Boss. She alleged that Shivangi had 'insulted' her on the show and that those incidents had not been broadcast on television. To be honest, a lot of things weren't televised. The way I was addressed was really offensive, particularly Shivangi Joshi's age-shaming and work-shaming. That made me think of how Salman ji used to speak up on these kinds of matters. Shilpa remarked, 'I missed that here.'

She continued by saying that although she thot co-host Farah Khan handled her decently, the hosts' appreciation of Shivangi's games infuriated her. 'After that, when you claim to be playing the game really well, you're also telling today's youth that you're playing a good game if you speak disrespectfully and react in this way. There is no one like Salman, sir; therefore, I really missed him and didn't enjoy it,' she said. Shivangi frequently questioned Shilpa's lack of work throughout the season and connected it to her personality. In response, Shilpa accused Shivangi of 'using' Harshad Chopda for the game and of pretending to be someone else. After Shilpa made disparaging statements about Shivangi's former co-actors, the two also got into a heated argument.

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Lock Upp 2 finale result

On August 5, Lock Upp 2 came to an end. After defeating Shivangi Joshi in the championship match, Shreya Kalra took home the title. During the outcome, Shilpa was observed becoming emotional. Inside the home, she and Shreya had developed a strong relationship and stood by one another through disagreements. Yogesh Rawat and Shivangi were the runners-up. An online debate regarding reality show editing and hosts' handling of on-air disputes has been triggered by Shilpa's remarks.