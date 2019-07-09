'I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double the price for an apartment?', Tamannaah Bhatia on reports of buying an expensive flat

There were recent reports making the rounds about Tamannaah Bhatia that grabbed eyeballs. We are talking about the actor buying a ridiculously expensive flat in Mumbai. It was said that she bought a flat for Rs 80,778 per sqft in Versova which is more than two times the ongoing rate in the area. Talking about it, a source had said, "The building is 22 storeys high, and it offers sea view from every side of the apartment. Secondly, the actor can have interiors the way she wants in the house."

However, while talking to Mumbai Mirror, Tamannaah reacted to the reports in a funny way. She stated, "Now what do I say to something like that." The Baahubali actor also said that even her school's Hindi teacher texted her asking about the latest acquisition and he replied to him saying, "I’m Sindhi, how can I pay double the price for an apartment?"

She added, "After a while, it became embarrassing as people kept asking about it. I have bought a house, but I did not pay double for it. My parents and I will move into it once the house is ready. I just want it to be a simple, artistic house with an earthy look."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah's upcoming Bollywood film is Bole Chudiyan in which she is paired opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Talking about it, she said to the tabloid, "I was looking for a challenging role and as soon as I heard this story, I knew that I had to be a part of it. Also, it’s an opportunity to collaborate with an actor like Nawaz."