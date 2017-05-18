I'm never living that down, jokes Miley on 'Wrecking Ball'

Singer Miley Cyrus says she is embarrassed by the song "Wrecking Ball" and feels she will never be able to wipe off that infamous video from public memory.

Singer Miley Cyrus says she is embarrassed by the song "Wrecking Ball" and feels she will never be able to wipe off that infamous video from public memory.

The 24-year-old songstress says it would be that one song in her music career she could have done without, reported The Independent.

"Swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever," I am never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball, no matter how much I frolic with Emu (her dog) I am always the naked girl on the wrecking ball," Miley joked on "Zach Sang Show".

She adds the viral song being played at her funeral is her "worst nightmare".

"I should have thought of how long that was going to follow me around. It's my worst nightmare, that song being played at my funeral - that is my worst nightmare," says Miley.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)