‘I’m better than Bipasha Basu’: Mrunal Thakur calls actress ‘manly with muscles’ in viral video, gets slammed

Mrunal Thakur's disrespectful remarks about Bipasha Basu have triggered criticism online

Mrunal Thakur, who started her career with TV shows and is now active in Bollywood, is facing backlash after an old video from her Kumkum Bhagya days resurfaced online. In the clip, she is seen making remarks about Bipasha Basu that many found disrespectful.

The video shows Mrunal chatting with co-star Arjit about fitness. When Arjit dares her to do a headstand, she jokes that he can sit while she balances on her head. He then challenges her to do push-ups, to which she responds that he might prefer marrying a strong, muscular woman, adding, “Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha.” She then says, “Listen, I am far better than Bipasha.”

The remarks have triggered criticism online, with one user writing, “That’s why they made a song on BIPASHA and not you.” Another commented, “She wants to be feminine (not manly) is okay! But putting down someone else? That too THE BIPASHA?”

Others were harsher, with one saying, “Not even close to Bipasha’s pinky finger,” while another wrote, “Bipasha is gorg!! But THIS GIRL… she’s all about flaunting what she’s got while dissing others for being themselves — talk about a major cringe fest.”

On the work front, Mrunal was last seen in Son Of Sardaar 2 opposite Ajay Devgn. Her upcoming projects include Dacoit: A Love Story, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Pooja Meri Jaan.