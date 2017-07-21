I'm a staunch believer in women's rights: Elisabeth Moss

Actress Elisabeth Moss says she is a loyal supporter of women rights and empowerment.

The 34-year-old actress says she cares for the cause, that needs to be achieved not only Hollywood but also beyond in real life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm such a staunch believer in women's rights, I don't really give a ... about anybody who isn't.

"It's like, I don't need them to watch the show. At a certain point, things are more important than your job," says Moss.

The actress, who recently featured in "The Handmaid's Tale", received flak for calling the dystopian drama not a "feminist story".

Moss, best known for her role as Peggy Olson in "Mad Men", had raked up a storm when she said she "never intended to play Offred as a feminist", at its Tribeca Film Festival premiere this year.

Author Margaret Atwood, on whose book the Hulu series is based, defended Moss' comments, saying the actress was "Not writer(s). Not wordfolk".

