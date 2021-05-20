'I love BTS, was blown away by their performance': Nick Jonas on watching septet live

It will be a double lucky break for American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas, as he is all geared up for hosting the upcoming Billboard Music Awards and to woo his fans in his much-awaited musical tour in August.

Nick Jonas who is currently eyeing 'The Voice' winner trophy as the reality show premieres its semi-finale, will host this year's Billboard Music Awards on 23 May. Talking about the same to Variety, the 28-year old expressed his excitement by telling that he has always been a big fan of the show.

"The thing that I love most about the BBMAs is that it's really artist-centric, and it feels like a great celebration of the past year in music," said Nick.

The 'Sucker' singer, who recently hosted 'Saturday Night Live' and announced this year's Oscar nominees with wife and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, said that he is coming full circle in hosting the BBMAs.

"When they asked me to host this show, I was thrilled. I felt like it was sort of like completing my relationship with the show," Nick said.

He further mentioned this year's performers for the BBMAs and added that he is excited to see live music performances and be around people again after more than a year of the pandemic shutdown.

"It's going to be great to see The Weeknd back out on an award show stage. I always love watching him do his thing and would love to collaborate with him someday," said Nick while also mentioning that he is looking forward to seeing Drake receive the artist of the decade award and the K-Pop superstars BTS rock the stage.

"I love BTS. I saw them live here at the Rose Bowl a couple of years back and was just blown away by their performance," Nick recalled.

Meanwhile, the 'Happiness Begins' star is also gearing up for the recently announced 'Remember This' tour with the Jonas Brothers. The tour will run from August through October 2021 and feature special guest Kelsea Ballerini, as per Variety.

Sharing his excitement for the same he told that the three of them are buzzing about getting back in front of their fans. "We've been talking a lot about ideas for the tour, new music and when to roll that out. We had a lot of things already recorded and kind of ready to go that we had to put on the back burner while things were a bit nuts out there in the world. But we feel very inspired and excited to get back out there and do our thing," Nick revealed to Variety.

On the other hand, the star who recently got hospitalized following a severe road accident shared that he is now recovering from the injury that took place while shooting on the set of a new show.

"I feel very fortunate! It could have been a lot worse, and to come out of it with just a fractured rib and some of the bumps and bruises is all good. I've been recovering little by little, so I`m feeling good," Nick told.