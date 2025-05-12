Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram, and posted a photo with Virat Kohli and penned an emotional note. Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket came as a shocker for the Indian cricket fans.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on Monday, announced retirement from Test cricket. Reacting to it, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, penned a heartfelt and an emotional note for her husband showing support to his decision and says, "you've always followed your heart."

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram, and posted a photo with Virat Kohli. She penned the note, saying,"They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege."

"Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire from international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye," she added.

Virat Kohli reacted to Anushka Sharma's post with three hearts.

Virat Kohli's retirement

Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket, the longest cricket format, came as a shocker for the Indian cricket fans. Two days ago, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, breaking the hearts of billions of fans.

Virat Kohli, 36, is the most popular cricketer in the world. He has 272 million followers on Instagram. Looking back at his career, Kohli made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2011. He has 9,230 runs from 123 Tests. He is the most successful captain in Test format with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries to his name. He played his final match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India is now gearing up for a 2025-26 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, and the squad is yet to be decided.