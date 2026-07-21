'I'll be called anti-national again': Diljit Dosanjh breaks his silence after CJP protest turns chaotic

Diljit Dosanjh backed protesting students after clashes during the CJP's Delhi march and recalled the backlash he faced for supporting the farmers' protest.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has spoken out in support of students following the chaos during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s Chalo Sansad protest in Delhi on July 20. The demonstration was held over alleged NEET irregularities and demands for reforms in the education sector.

Thousands of protesters had gathered at Jantar Mantar as part of the ongoing CJP-led agitation, which also includes a demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Diljit condemns treatment of students

Reacting to the events, Diljit shared a message in Punjabi and criticised the treatment of the protesting students. "What happened today was very wrong. Students should not have been treated like this. I request the authorities to listen to the students' demands. The voice of the people is the voice of God," he wrote.

The protest witnessed heightened security and clashes between demonstrators and police personnel. Reports also claimed that tear gas and lathi-charge were used during the unrest.

'I've already been labelled anti-national many times'

Diljit also addressed the possibility of facing backlash for speaking out. Recalling his support for the farmers' protest, he said he had faced criticism and legal troubles after taking a stand during the agitation.

"I've already been labelled an 'anti-national' many times. Now I'll probably be called an anti-national again. After the farmers' protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems that I can't even talk about. But God is watching everything. May Baba bless everyone," he said.

Diljit's earlier support for farmers' protest

Diljit's reference to the farmers' protest dates back to the nationwide agitation against the three farm laws introduced by the Central government in 2020. The singer had publicly supported the farmers and was involved in a heated social media exchange with actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her comments on the movement.

Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj also join protest

Several celebrities also participated in Monday's protest in Delhi. Veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj joined CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke and other demonstrators at the agitation.