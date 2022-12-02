Search icon
'I like Nazis, good qualities in Hitler': Most shocking statements from Kanye West's interview with Alex Jones

American rapper Kanye West has stoked controversy once again, with his alleged recent statements about “liking” Nazis and Hitler.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

'I like Nazis, good qualities in Hitler': Most shocking statements from Kanye West's interview with Alex Jones
American rapper Kanye West (File photo)

American rapper Kanye West, who has recently split up with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, has been in the news for several weeks for controversial statements against communities. West has sparked controversy once again with his recent anti-Semitic remarks.

In a recent live stream which was hours long, Kanye West reportedly said that he “liked” Nazi leader Hitler, saying that there were “some good things” about him. West was seen rambling about his “love” for Nazis in a live session with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Kanye West, who is now known as Ye, was seen in an off-beat appearance on Alex Jones’s stream, wearing a black mask that completely covered his face, without a slit for his eyes or mouth. He could be heard ranting about sin, pornography, and the devil.

When the discussion steered around Nazis and their leader Adolf Hitler, Kanye West at one point said, “I like Hitler”, sparking an off reaction from Alex Jones. While people were doubtful about the person being Kanye, Jones continually addressed him as ‘West’ and even posted a tweet from his account, which appeared in real-time.

"I see good things about Hitler, also," said Kanye during the interview. "Every human being has a value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler," he added. The rapper went on to read anti-Semitic jokes made by a comedian about Ben Shapiro.

 "The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world,” the rapper said. "Meanwhile, there are all of these things that are happening,” he further added.

West also said, “This guy... invented highways, invented the very microphone that I used as a musician, you can't say out loud that this person ever did anything good.” Jones, who himself has been a controversial figure, said, “Nazis were thugs and did some really bad things.”

In the last two months, Kanye has received a lot of flak due to his anti-semitic rhetoric, which has cost him lucrative partnerships with companies like Adidas and Gap.

(With inputs from agencies)

