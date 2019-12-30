'I know to some we all look alike': Padma Lakshmi calls out a magazine for tagging Priyanka Chopra on her photo

After Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a mark in the West, she has been paparazzi's favourite too. Her street fashion, red carpet and other look have also become a global phenomenon. But so happened that many times when other Indian female celebs were snapped, they were also addressed as 'Priyanka Chopra'. One of the examples is of Deepika Padukone, who was called 'Priyanka' while she made her way out of an airport in the US.

Recently, Padma Lakshmi called out a New York-based magazine for wrongly tagging Priyanka Chopra on her photo. She shared the screenshot on her Instagram page and wrote, "Thank you to the illustrious “@nydailynews” for the shoutout I know to some we all look alike, but... #desilife #justindianthings"

Check it out below:

Earlier, when Deepika was asked about being called Priyanka in New York, she had told PTI, "It's not just about me being offended. It's you all in this room who should be offended. It's not just ignorance, it's also racist. Two people of similar colour are not the same people. So, you as fellow Indians should actually be calling them out and educating them instead of encouraging it. Ignorance is ignorance. I feel bad for them."

For the uninitiated, Padma is an American author, actress, model, television host, and executive producer. She is also the host of the US-based cooking competition program Top Chef. She was also nominated for Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Host in the year 2009.