I know 'Ayyapanum Koshiyum' was not your 'high', it was beginning that you always wanted: Prithviraj remembers Sachy

Prithviraj Sukumaran penned a heartfelt eulogy for his friend and director of his two movies Anarkali and Ayyapanum Koshiyum, Sachy who passed away on Thursday (June 18, 2020). The actor had shared a photo of Sachy with a caption in Malayalam 'Poyi' which means 'Gone'. Today, he paid a tribute by remembering their times together on the sets and about movies and more.

Prithviraj wrote, "Sachy... There has been a lot of messages. And the odd calls that I’ve attended. Asking me how I’m holding up. Consoling me. I guess people who know you and me..know us as well. But there’s one thing most of them told me that I had to silently refute. That you “Went on a high!”. As someone who knew all your ideas and dreams...I know Ayyapanum Koshiyum was not your “high”. It was the beginning that you always wanted. Your entire filmography was a journey to get to this point, from where you would unleash. I know."

The Lucifer helmer also wrote, "So many untold stories. So many unfulfilled dreams. So many late-night narrations on Watsapp voice messages. So many phone calls. We made this grand plan. For the years ahead. You and I. And then you left."

Prithviraj concluded by stating, "I don’t know if you have confided in anybody else on your vision for cinema and how you foresee your filmography to be in the coming years. But you have in me. And I know that the next 25 years of mainstream Malayalam cinema and the rest of my career would have looked a lot different if you were around. But forget the cinema. I’d trade all of those dreams just to have you around. Just to get one of those voice notes again. Just for that next phone call. You used to tell me that we’re alike. We are. But I hope right now..you feel a lot different than I do. Because grief of this magnitude last hit me in another June, 23 years ago. It has been a privilege knowing you Sachy. A part of me went with you today. And remember you from now on..will be remembering that part of me as well. Rest well brother...Rest well genius. See you on the other side. You still haven’t told me the climax to the sandalwood story."

Sachy passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest on Tuesday.