Vikram and Samantha had previously worked together in the 2015 film 10 Endrathukulla.

Chiyaan Vikram, the charismatic South Indian cinema star, has won hearts with his on-screen presence and off-screen courtesy. He has often been praised for his warm interactions with co-stars. During an episode of the chat show Koffee With DD, Chiyaan weighed in on his co-stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among others, based on various qualities.



When Chiyaan Vikram left Samantha Ruth Prabhu blushing

In the same episode, Chiyaan Vikram complimented Samantha Ruth Prabhu, saying she looked stunning that day, even more beautiful than he had ever seen her before. "You're looking gorgeous today. I think I have never seen Samantha look so beautiful before today,” he said.

Chiyaan Vikram rates his co-stars



Further, Vikram was asked to rate his co-stars, and he affectionately described Anushka Shetty as one of the kindest co-stars he's worked with. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was praised for her exceptional professionalism. Amy Jackson, he noted, was stunningly gorgeous. Trisha Krishnan, he highlighted, was incredibly cool and laid-back.



However, when it came to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vikram effusively combined all these qualities, implying she embodies the best traits of his other co-stars. Vikram and Samantha had previously worked together in the 2015 film 10 Endrathukulla, and it's clear their professional rapport has endured, with them maintaining warm and cordial terms since then.



Chiyaan Vikram on work front



Meanwhile, Vikram has several projects lined up, including Veera Dheera Sooran 2 and an untitled project called Chiyaan 63. Additionally, his film Dhruva Natchathiram is still awaiting a theatrical release.

On the other hand, Samantha recently shared she's recovering from chikungunya. She's also dealing with myositis, an autoimmune condition she was diagnosed with in 2022, which causes muscle weakness and pain due to inflammation. Despite her health challenges, Samantha has been working on projects. She was last seen in the action series "Citadel: Honey Bunny" alongside Varun Dhawan. The series was directed by Raj & DK and written by Sita R Menon.