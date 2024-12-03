Shalini Passi isn’t aware of the number of rooms in her 20,000-square-foot mansion in Delhi. In the latest interview, she also revealed that her mansion is house to 30 monkeys.

Shalini Passi has turned out to be the breakout star in the third season of the popular reality show Fabulous vs Bollywood Wives. With her luxurious home, eccentric personality and over-the-top fashion statement, she made herself an overnight sensation. Known to be an art connoisseur and philanthropist, she often makes headlines for her unconventional lifestyle choices. Recently, she revealed that she doesn’t know how many rooms are there in her luxurious mansion in Delhi.

For those unversed, Shalini, married to businessman Sanjay Passi, lives in a lavish mansion in Delhi’s posh Golf Links neighbourhood. The couple has a son Robin, who also lives with them in the mansion.

In a recent interview, Passi talked about her life in Delhi. She made an interesting revelation she isn’t aware of the number of rooms in her mansion. “We moved here in 2010, it took us five years to construct this place. Loads of people (live in the house), they’re like my family,” she said. When asked about the number of rooms in her 20,000-square-foot mansion, she responded, “I’ve never counted.” Further, she added that monkeys love coming to her house.

Passi’s Delhi home is shaped like a boomerang and has opulent textures and well-curated sculptures. The walls are embellished with paintings and art by Indian and international artists. A 25-foot Buddha head sculpture is one of the home’s most striking features, which nestles in the garden.

Meanwhile, Passi got married to businessman Sanjay Passi at the age of 20. Despite her busy schedule, she makes sure to enjoy the simple pleasures of life. She has joined the reality show alongside Kalyani Saha and Riddhima Kapoor. Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh are the original cast members of the show. Passi is reportedly set to make special appearance on Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss 18.