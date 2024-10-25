Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s marriage has been the central point of the gossip columns in recent times. They have decided to maintain a dignified silence on the matter.

The rumours of divorce between Bollywood power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are doing the rounds, but the established actors have decided to remain silent on any such news. They have kept a dignified distance from all such unverified reports.

Their fans, though, have been digging into past interviews and public appearances for any clues that might be hidden in full public glare. They have gotten their hands on one such interview happened during the promotion of the film titled Dasvi, which starred Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Interestingly, another rumour about Abhishek is about his alleged romantic involvement with Nimrat. Again, the actors have maintained a no-comment policy on this matter as well.

In one such viral clip, Abhishek can be seen answering one question about his personal life. In reply, he explained how his relationship with Aishwarya is very normal, like everybody else despite them being popular film stars. He said, “I’m very shy that way. I have certain quirks. If I’m on an outdoor shoot, my wife will call me in the evening, just a normal husband-wife chat. She’ll ask, ‘Have you eaten?’ I’ll say no. She’ll then ask, ‘Okay, what do you want to eat?’ I’ll tell her. I can’t call room service. Aishwarya has to call, otherwise, she knows I won’t eat.”

On the work front, Abhishek will next be seen in I Want To Talk.

