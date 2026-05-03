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'I have already left this world, have no fear of death': Diljit Dosanjh's shocking remark leaves fans worried - Watch video

Ai his recent concert in Cagary, Canada, Diljit Dosanjh left his fans shocked when he said, " Last December, I was trying to get out of this body. But I've to do a few more things. I've already left this world; this is the truth. I'm standing on this stage, this is my God. I have no fear of death."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 03, 2026, 06:08 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

'I have already left this world, have no fear of death': Diljit Dosanjh's shocking remark leaves fans worried - Watch video
Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram
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Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh said he is trying to detach from his physical self and he is striving for a life led by faith, love, and the power of forgiveness. Addressing hordes of fans at his Aura World Tour concert in Calgary, Canada, on Thursday, the singer talked about his views on life and being fearless toward death. 

"I have already left this world. I don’t have any fear of death. Last December, I was trying to get out of this body. But I've to do a few more things (before I leave this body). There is nothing to be afraid of. This is not just a matter of Punjab; it is and will always be. I've already left this world; this is the truth. I'm standing on this stage, and this is my God. I have no fear of death," Dosanjh said in a video circulating on social media from the concert. 

The singer-actor said that he has no "animosity" towards anyone and that he only has love for everyone in his heart. "Love, respect, and forgiveness and I'm trying to bring this into my life as much as I can. Those who are still with me, this is the name of Punjab, I'm Punjab. What do you say", Dosanjh said. His comment has sparked concern among people about the singer's mental health.

"Unfortunate how people troll this. Avicii, Chetser Bennington, Amy Winehouse, SSR - so many were lost when they were at the peak of their career. As someone who has battled severe depression while doing exceptionally well in my career, I can attest how hard it feels to get out of bed. I really hope Indians start taking mental health seriously instead of trolling and making it worse," a netizen wrote. Another added, "You never know what struggles someone is going through. Just because someone has money doesn't mean their life is perfect. This guy has been getting hate nonstop for while now."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Nota (@sunnynota)

Meanwhile, Dosanjh will next feature in Imtiaz Ali's period romance drama, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film, also starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari Wagh, is set to release in theatres on June 12. Before Main Vaapas Aaunga, the singer-actor and filmmaker collaborated on the critically acclaimed 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila based on the life of the late Punjabi musician.

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