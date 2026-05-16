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'I give up': Keneeshaa Francis hints at split with Ravi Mohan? Singer says ‘this place is only for cheaters’

Singer Keneeshaa Francis has fuelled rumours of a breakup with Ravi Mohan after sharing a cryptic emotional note about “letting go,” months after being dragged into his divorce controversy with estranged wife Aarti Ravi.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : May 16, 2026, 07:38 AM IST

'I give up': Keneeshaa Francis hints at split with Ravi Mohan? Singer says ‘this place is only for cheaters’
Image credit: Instagram
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Months after finding herself at the centre of controversy surrounding Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi’s separation, singer Keneeshaa Francis has now triggered fresh speculation about her own equation with the actor.

The singer recently shared a deeply emotional statement on Instagram, hinting at walking away from someone she had fiercely supported despite public criticism. Without directly naming Ravi, Keneeshaa wrote that she was now “releasing him with peace, love and complete detachment,” while also letting go of the “responsibilities” she had once accepted.

Posting the note on May 15, Keneeshaa reflected on the emotional toll of standing beside someone amid public scrutiny. She wrote, "I have given pieces of myself trying to protect a human being the world had already decided a story for. But I now understand something very clearly - in a world addicted to spectacle, kindness rarely stands a chance against chaos."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Keneeshaa (@keneeshaa1)

Her message further suggested disappointment with both the industry and public perception. Addressing people invested in Ravi’s personal life, she added, "To the public, the cinema industry, the commentators, the people who love him, dislike him, defend him, mock him, or claim ownership over his life - he is now all yours."

Keneeshaa also hinted at emotional exhaustion after constantly defending someone else’s battles, writing, "There will be no more explanations. No more defending. No more fighting battles that were never mine to carry in the first place."

In another part of the note, the singer expressed disillusionment with people and relationships, stating, "I was stupid to think that good people needed a chance to live and support in that realm is the best one can do. But I understand, that this place is only for liars, cheaters, manipulators and life extorters."

She further reflected on how loyalty and softness are often overlooked, writing, "Perhaps destruction is easier to digest than devotion. Perhaps people will always choose narratives built from emotion over truths built from sacrifice."

Towards the end of the post, Keneeshaa revealed that she has left Chennai, stepped away from music, and plans to distance herself from social media as well. She also cited online bullying, manipulation, and “sorcery” among the reasons behind her decision.

While social media users have interpreted the post as a sign of a breakup between Keneeshaa and Ravi, neither of them has officially confirmed any split so far.

Ravi Mohan had earlier announced the end of his 15-year marriage with Aarti Ravi in September 2024. The former couple share two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.

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